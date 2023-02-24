At Least 7 Coffee Roasters That are Local to West Michigan

Fun fact: I did not start drinking coffee until my mid-twenties.

I used to be so proud of the fact that I didn't "need" coffee to make it through each day. Then adulthood reared its ugly head and I found myself working multiple jobs with barely enough energy to make it through the day. Coffee came to the rescue.

Now, I love coffee. I love trying different kinds of roasts. But, I especially love finding coffee that's roasted locally.

Surprisingly, there are a large number of coffee roasters right here in West Michigan. Here are at least 7:

1. Three Rivers Coffee Company

Three Rivers Coffee Company is not only local but,

a service-disabled veteran-owned and operated, small batch coffee roasting company.

They offer light, medium, and dark roasts along with decaf and even coffee pods that are compatible with Keurigs. Learn more about their roast-to-order policy and coffee subscription on their website.

2. Kalamazoo Coffee Co.

Kalamazoo Coffee Co. offers both coffee and tea that can be found in several major retailers in Kalamazoo. Places like Meijer and Hardings, for example. You'll find flavors like hazelnut and maple pecan with their blended coffees along with medium, light, and dark roasts. Find their inventory and more here.

3. Water Street Coffee Roaster

Water Street operates as both a coffee roaster and a coffee shop. They have a few locations across Kalamazoo where you can either buy a bag of their cold brew Bang coffee, Fair Trade French Roast, Harvest blend, and many others. Or, just snag a latte and a muffin. Find all of their products and locations here.

4. Good Brothers Coffee

Located in Holland, Good Brothers Coffee is a micro-roasting coffee company that roasts their coffee and often ships it same day, according to their website. They utilize hot air roasting which, apparently, makes for cleaner-tasting coffee and is less acidic for those with sensitive stomachs. You can see their choices and read more about their roasting process here.

5. Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters

Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters is also a micro coffee roaster that is family owned. They operate out of a 100+-year-old factory that used to make furniture and offer something called The Saturday Experience. From what I can tell, people are invited to experience a tasting and educational class of sorts on Saturday mornings. Shop their coffees and teas, and learn more about their offered experiences here.

Get our free mobile app

6. Celery City Coffee Roasters

Located in Portage, Celery City Coffee Roasters focuses on delivering the "perfect" cup of coffee made with ethically and sustainably sourced coffee beans. As well, they donate a part of their profits to the non-profit, Coffee Kids. They also offer free delivery for all local orders. Find their selection of coffees and more here.

7. Battlecreek Coffee Roasters

Battlecreek Coffee Roasters boasts being a coffee roaster with a purpose. And, that they are. Aside from creating award-winning coffee, according to their website, they also donate a part of their proceeds to provide counseling and healing to those rescued from human trafficking. That includes providing safe houses. Browse their coffee selection here.

I'm pleasantly surprised by the sheer number of coffee roasters in Michigan let alone West Michigan. You can browse for one closer to your area at MIcoffee.org.

If you prefer to sip on wine instead of coffee, we have plenty of wineries in the area, too:

10 Southwest Michigan Wineries Perfect for Date Night Looking for a nice outing for your next date night? You can try some wine at these 10 SW Michigan wineries