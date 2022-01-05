With the weather conditions this week in the Kalamazoo area, this just might be the best time to open a place that sells hot coffee and other hot beverages.

Coffee Rescue, which many locals know from its ten years as a food truck-based operation, has opened an actual permanent location at 8127 Portage Road, sharing a building with an Allstate agent (and across from R.J.'s.) The hours are 7 am to 4pm.

In a release, owner Jamie Brock says, "I am so happy to bring Coffee Rescue to you as a brick and mortar shop after nine years...."

Coffee Rescue has been a familiar sight at events like Lunchtime Live, and at the Farmers Market among others. In should be interesting to see how it does as a brick and mortar location. The coffee boom of that past quarter-century doesn't seem to be abating with national players like Starbuck's and to a lesser extent, McDonald's competing with long time local coffee shops. Some have managed to grow, like Biggby's which has become a regional success in Michigan, but also Water Street Coffee Joint, and one of the newest players, Five Lakes Coffee which opened recently in the former McDonald's/Kentucky Fried Chicken location on West Main, near West Main Hill.

Another area of competition in the coffee world is cold brewed coffees which are available at both retail locations and at grocery stores.

is there room for all these outlets? It is safe to say we will find out in the next few years if the market can bear this much caffeine, or will there be a shakeout like there has been in the craft beer world.

