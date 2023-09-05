5 Closed Haunted Attractions in That Kalamazoo Wants Back

Do you remember any of these now-closed Southwest Michigan haunted attractions?

From gunning down zombies with paint guns to haunted halls on the WMU campus, there are a handful of permanently closed, unique haunted attractions that many of us want back for this Halloween season.

Phobia House - Kalamazoo

After scaring the pants of off people for 15 years, Phobia House in Kalamazoo closed its doors for good in 2016.

Fear the Farm - Battle Creek

In my opinion, this is one of the coolest concepts for a haunted attraction. About a dozen people load onto the back of a huge truck. You're driven through a dark, scary place infested with zombies that you shoot at with paintball guns. They "temporarily" closed Fear the Farm in 2017 due to a family illness. It doesn't look like they ever re-opened that attraction. However, they do still have an escape room.

Haunted Hallow - Augusta

Jenn Keyser had this to say about Haunted Hallow on Facebook,

The haunted forest At the Black Rock ren faire property outside of Galesburg. There was a Big fight with the owners and one of them bulldozed the whole place.

The Haunted Hallow scared its last customer in 2017.

Haunted Hall - Western Michigan University

It was surprisingly difficult to find information on Haunted Hall. The most recent info I could find was from 2010 on Western Michigan's website. The event took place at Eldridge-Fox Hall and proceeds went to benefit local charities.

Old Vicksburg Elementary School

Multiple people on Facebook mentioned that they miss the haunted attraction at the old Vicksburg Elementary building. The building was long rumored to be haunted, so why not charge people money and scare their socks off? The old elementary building is now being used as an administration building for Vicksburg Community Schools.

Did we miss your favorite, now-closed, haunted attraction in Southwest Michigan? Let us know in the comments.