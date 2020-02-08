Civil Rights Exhibit Opening at Ford Museum

1962: James H Meredith, the first African-American pupil to attend the University of Mississippi; he was protected by federal troops until he graduated. He was later shot whilst taking part in a civil rights march, but survived and went on to work as a stockbroker. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) James Meredith

As part of February being Black History Month, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be hosting an exhibit by nationally-acclaimed artist Brian Washington, beginning February 20th.

Washington’s “The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change,” is an ongoing body of artwork documenting the Civil Rights Movement and America’s historical struggle against segregation and other forms of race-based injunctions. The 23-piece exhibit vividly recalls a time when people were willing to go into the streets to protest injustice and inequality, according to the artist’s website. - Ford Museum release

“With this exhibit, I hope to elicit the raw emotions from the atrocities African Americans struggled with in years past and bring them to the forefront in today’s cultural lessons,” Washington said. “I want people who see ‘The Cultural Struggle’ to come away with a renewed sense of empathy and humility for those who came before us.”

“The Continual Struggle” will be on display Feb. 20-May 31 at the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Grand Rapids, and will be free to public on Feb. 22 - 23rd, and Feb.29 - March 1st.