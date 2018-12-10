Christmas Generosity Is Alive and Well In Michigan

I just discovered there is a Santa here in Michigan before Christmas eve!

his gold coin was no mistake when someone donated it to the Salvation Army. How could it not be a mistake? While someone has been placing one of these rare gold coins in the Salvation Army Kettle in the same location for a couple of years now. WXYZ.com has reported that a very LARGE, and incredibly generous gift has been donated to a Salvation Army Red Kettle..

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit said the secret Santa dropped a 1980 South African gold Krugerrand into a red kettle at the Marter Street Kroger in St. Clair Shores.

The gold coin is worth about $1,300, according to the Salvation Army. Are you kidding me?! That is an amazing donation and I am thrilled that it happened in my home town. I can not tell you how many time I have shopped at that Kroger and tossed a few coins into the pot, but nothing as incredible as a coin worth $1,300!

What can that one little amazing coin do? The donation will help:

Provide a child with a warm winter coat

Send a child to summer day camp through The Salvation Army Outdoors program

Reconnect families through the Harbor Light's drug and rehabilitation/treatment program

Protect and preserve families through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

Helps a family become self-sufficient through the Pathway of Hope program

Helps a child succeed academically through after-school programs

Apparently, the mysterious donor has placed a Krugerrand into the kettle at around the same time frame and location since 2013. All six coins have an estimated value of nearly $7,400. What an amazing annual gift, left by a very generous donor! There really is a Santa!