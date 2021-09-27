A local group near Chicago tried to do something that hasn't been achieved since May of 2007, and that's hold the largest dog wedding ceremony and set the Guinness World Record. The record for the largest dog 'wedding' ceremony was achieved by 178 dog pairs who sealed their marriage with a bark on the notes of the wedding march at the “Bow Wow Vows event” organized by the Aspen Grove Lifestyle Center in Littleton, United States, on 19 May 2007. The ceremony was unofficial and has no legal value but the participants were given a complimentary wedding 'certificate' for their pups.

Over the weekend, the group was unable to achieve their goal, only gathering 80 pairs, or 160 dogs. But regardless of falling short, everyone who brought their dogs to Villa Park had a great time. At the end of the ceremony, Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone gave the closing command: "You may now bark your vows."

One of the attendees and organizer Leslie Allison-Seei told the Daily Herald that although the record wasn't set, it was still a great way to end the ceremony:

I can't tell you how many dogs started barking. It was really a cute moment

Now we in Kalamazoo aren't strangers to setting Guinness World Records, as back in November of 2019, the largest lightsaber battle world record was set by 3,889 people, and was achieved by the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center. The record was set during the first intermission of the Wings game vs the Wheeling Nailers.