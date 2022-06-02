They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and that you should always make sure to eat something earlier in the day. But, they never said you can't have a blast doing it, and that's the point of the National Cereal Festival in Battle Creek, MI.

This family friendly event has been happening for over 50 years, celebrating everything Cereal City and Kellogg. And after a two year hiatus, it's returning on Saturday June 11th at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

The event kicks off at 8am that Saturday with breakfast along McCamly Street, with photo opportunities with Tony the Tiger and Sugar Bear.

They'll also have the longest table event, and a kids zone featuring a mermaid, face painting, and inflatables for the kids to enjoy. A variety of vendors will be set up at the event including the Girl Scouts and the Battle Creek History Museum.

You'll also be able to enjoy hourly shows starting at 9am with the Magic of Jonathon LaChance.

While the festival has had a parade in past years, they say it won't be returning for this years festival, so won't have to worry about arriving in time for that, or re-routing your route around town that day to avoid road closures.

Why is the national cereal festival in Battle Creek?

Battle Creek has earned the title of Cereal City because it's the home of the Kellogg corporation, which arguably created the first majorly distributed breakfast cereal in the united states.

The festival is a celebration of everything breakfast, fun, and Kellogg, and the community of Battle Creek who works hard to make sure we have something fun on our breakfast table every morning.

If you'd like to learn more about the festival or how you can get involved, they've got details waiting for you on the kellogg arena website.