Update: Carlos Santana seems to be on the mend with no serious health concerns after collapsing on stage at Pine Knob. He offered an update late last night:

to one and all

thank you for your precious prayers Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all

A terrible and possibly serious incident involving Rock Guitarist legend Carlos Santana has happened as sources are saying that at one point during his performance at Pine Knob in Clarkston, Michigan, Carlos collapsed on stage. I received a text from my dad, Scott, who was attending the concert just after 10 p.m.:

Carlos just went down. Paramedics on the scene. They just draped a tarp over him. This don't look good. House lights just came on. The announcement: a severe medical emergency. Show is over.

Signs of Good News

A video of him waving to clapping fans as he was being rolled off the stage can be seen here.

Carlos is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire on the Miraculous Superstition tour and the next show was scheduled for The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA, however, which has been cancelled.

A photo taken by a member of the Fox 2 team shows the aftermath:

Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦‪Pine Knob‬⁩. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue.

It's important to note that the humidity today was very high, so we can only hope this emergency was not a serious health issue and only due to the conditions. This is a serious shock as Saturday night, we had the honor of watching him in front of an electric crowd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park, IL and seemed to be in amazing form.

More as this story develops.