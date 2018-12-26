Car Stolen During Pizza Hut Delivery In Kalamazoo Caught On Video

A guy in a hoodie just hopped in the car and drove off while the Pizza Hut delivery driver dropped off pizza.

WWMT obtained footage from the customer's security camera. You can see that by clicking here.

The car was stolen at Springmont Avenue in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, December 12th.

According to WWMT,

Police said they haven't found the car and don't have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at (269) 337-8120.

Everyone's New Year's Resolution should be to get security cameras for their homes.