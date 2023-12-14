Can Detroit Based Vernors Really Make You Better When You’re Sick?

Any Michigan parent will answer the question 'Can Vernors really make you better when you're sick?' with a resounding 'Yes'. Our parents and their parents before them, have used Vernors to cure stomach aches, the common cold, and any other illness we may come down with. But is there any real science behind our favorite ginger ale in Michigan actually being a cure-all when we're sick?

History of Vernors' Illness Curing Powers

According to the Detroit Historical Society, Vernors was created by Detroit pharmacist James Vernor in 1866. Vernor ran a soda fountain next to the pharmacy and for several years it was the only place you could get it. As the drink became more popular, Vernor began selling to other soda fountains. And as the beverage’s popularity grew, so did attempts to market it as a 'health drink'. The Detroit Free Press reports that Vernors was once advertised as a “pure, invigorating, wholesome” ginger ale that's “good for everyone” with “a touch of real ginger for health.” But, is it really a cure-all for sickness?

Does Vernors Actually Cure an Illness?

Unfortunately, there's no real science involved or 'real ginger' in Vernors that will cure any sickness. It's mostly a comfort food that gives us the placebo effect of 'feeling better'. So it's best to see an actual doctor cure an illness. And have a Vernors when you come home from your doctor's visit. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to it to feel even better.

