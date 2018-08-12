Calling All Girls. American Girl Live Coming To Miller in January
It'll be like sleep over camp. The American Girl Live stage musical will be at Miller Auditorium just past the holidays, in January. And it sure sounds like a wonderful present to put under the tree.
Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams and learn the power of friendship. -Miller Auditorium press release
There will be two American Girl Live performances on Saturday, January 5th at Miller Auditorium, at 1pm and 4:30pm. Tickets are $35 and will go on sale, Friday, August 24th.
More information is at Miller Auditorium's website.
