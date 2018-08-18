Calhoun, Jackson, More Area Counties Added To Work to Eat List

The State of Michigan is expanding on previous reinstated federal work requirements that "able-bodied adults without dependents... must meet to continue receiving food assistance". This development, a result of continuing drops in the state’s unemployment rate.

The federal law says "able-bodied adults without dependents will be required to meet federal work requirements" These requirements have been waived for more than a decade, but are now being enforced to the the uptick in the economic conditions in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this week is sending letters to more than 67,000 people who may be affected by the change notifying them that the state will begin reinstating the requirements on Oct. 1. - State of Michigan

Fourteen counties were previously reinstated for the work requirements – Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Clinton, Eaton, Grand Traverse, Ingham, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Livingston, Oakland, Ottawa and Washtenaw.

Added to the list are - Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Isabella, Jackson, Lenawee, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Montcalm, Muskegon, Saginaw, St. Clair, St. Joseph, Van Buren and Wayne.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the federal mandate is this:

Able-bodied adults are recipients ages 18 to 49 with no dependents. Unless the recipient has a disability that prevents him or her from working or meets other federal exemption criteria, the recipient is subject to work requirements. The able-bodied adult can meet the reinstated work requirements to receive food assistance by:

Working an average of 20 hours per week each month in unsubsidized employment.

Participating for an average of 20 hours per week each month in an approved employment and training program.

Participating in community service by volunteering at a nonprofit organization.