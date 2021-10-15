Bulking Up: Renovations at Ascension Borgess Health & Fitness

A good gym gives you confidence and a new look. Ascension Borgess Health & Fitness has its own plan for growth and change with renovations and a new makeover.

Anyone who has followed a regimented fitness program knows that if you consistently put the work in, you'll see results. I started running in 2006 and went from a 5k to a half-marathon the next year. Although I couldn't have imagined turning around at the finish line and running back to the start, I did a full 26.2-mile marathon the next year. Soon, it was triathlons, 50k races and a couple of 50 milers. Next, I've got my eye on earnign a belt buckle in a hundred-miler. Full disclosure: I work out at Ascension Borgess Fitnesss. I've also been working with a strength and conditioning coach for almost a year now and that has been a game-changer. I am faster and stronger than I've ever been.

What I like most about this place is the wide range of members and variety of activities and classes offered. Not everyone here is like me. Most just want to get in some time on the treadmill, drop in on a yoga or spin class, splash in the pool or soak in the hot tub. The median member age is much higher than you'd expect, but I can tell you, it looks like they're out for blood when they play pickleball. Many guys I've chatted with in the locker room have been members for years and years at this place. Now, the facility is getting a renovation and a makeover.

Ascension Borgess Fitness Center These are the "before" photos, as Ascension Borgess Fitness is making some renovations and undergoing a makeover

