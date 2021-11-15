10 Year Old Paw Paw Girl Had Her Own Ted Talk In Detroit

"By round of applause, how many of you were once 10 years old?"

It was so impressive that in what could be considered the most nervous moment of her life, 10 year old Paw Paw ventriloquist and magician Brynn Cummings opened up her own Ted Talk in Detroit with some humor. We've talked about Brynn here before, but never has such a young woman made as much of an impact in Southwest Michigan as Ms. Cummings. Brynn was recently invited to give a Ted Talk in Detroit this past Wednesday on November 10th, on following your dreams.

Brynn delivered a confident and well spoken speech, while also performing some magic in front of the crowd. She performed the first real trick she ever learned in front of the crowd. She explained to the audience how she was first inspired after watching ventriloquist Darci Lynne on America's Got Talent. Since then, Brynn has taken first place at the talent competition at the 82nd annual Magic Get Together in Colon. Along with private performances and at schools, she was also featured on an episode of Penn & Teller's show. The money she made from her win at the Magic Get Together was used to purchase her very own professional puppet.

When Brynn busted out Penelope, her professional skunk puppet, she proceeded to perform for the audience to let them know that her dreams and passions have brought on criticism from fellow kids, but that's never stopped her from being driven. She absolutely crushed the closing of her Ted Talk:

It doesn't matter what other people think, if its something you enjoy, do it. Be creative and follow your dreams.

Way to go Brynn! You can watch her incredible Ted Talk here.

