Bronson to Hold Virtual Candlelight Vigil for COVID-19 Victims

Honoring those who have died, the ones suffering, and caregivers, Bronson is leading a virtual candlelight vigil to promote healing steps forward from COVID-19.

Calling it "a chance for our staff to come together, along with the community, to grieve, provide support and move forward on a path to healing," Bronson Healthcare is hosting on online candlelight vigil on Tuesday, February 15 at 7:30 pm.

We know that for many of our staff and community members impacted by the COVID-19 virus, these have been some of the most challenging months of their careers and lives. Being together can provide a path to healing mentally and emotionally. We hope this vigil will allow people the opportunity to make meaningful steps on that healing journey. -Bill Manns, President and CEO of Bronson Healthcare

Anyone can join at bronsonvirtualvigil.com. You can navigate to the site anytime to light a virtual candle and send a message of caring, compassion, and remembrance. During the live event at 7:30, messages will be shared, and you can witness the live lighting of three candles: one in remembrance of those who have died; one for those who are grieving or experiencing pain or worry; and one to honor those who have cared for others with kindness and compassion. Organizers will also offer poetry, music, and share a video with thoughts of Bronson staff and other community members.

It's been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit and we've all been through a roller-coaster of emotions, and nearly everyone is stressed and just plain worn out. Take a few minutes to take in some peace, calm, healing, love and light.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Get our free mobile app