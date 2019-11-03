Bronco Hockey Team Picks Up 5 Pts. in Weekend Series In Colorado

The Western MIchigan University Hockey team picked up five points in its weekend series with Colorado College, and have staked a claim to first place in the NCHC hockey conference.

Western had to come from behind both nights, with but handily won the opener of the weekend series in Colorado Springs Friday night 6-3. led by a pair of power play goals from Drew Worrad, who had another goal Saturday night, too. After falling behind 3-1 in the 2nd period, the Broncos scored five unanswered goal to win.

Saturday night saw WMU squander an early lead, then finally come back to tie the game in regulation and win in the shootout. Western goalie Brandon Bussi was solid in the net both nights