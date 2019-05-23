Brakes Screeching! New K’zoo Crosswalk Law Takes Effect June 1st

An example of a crosswalk in Kalamazoo, honoring the Gilmore Keyboard Festival. (Dave Benson, TSM)

A new Kalamazoo law, while well-intentioned, may create havoc as it goes into effect on June 1st.

Starting June 1, motorists in the City of Kalamazoo will be required to stop for pedestrians and cyclists in or waiting to enter any crosswalk that does not have traffic control. At crosswalks where traffic signals are present, all road users and pedestrians must abide by the traffic signals. - City of Kalamazoo

As Kalamazoo continues its move to favor pedestrians and bicyclists, another part of the ordinance allows bicyclists to ride on sidewalks, in certain areas "unless specifically prohibited and require pedestrians and bicyclists to stop before entering a crosswalk."

“Our goal is to make transportation safer in the City of Kalamazoo, whether you walk, ride a bike, drive a car, or utilize Metro,” noted Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain.