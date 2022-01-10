Man Uses Bomb Threat To Skip Line at Doja Cat Concert in Indiana

Very poor judgment by one guy almost ruined a free outdoor concert by Doja Cat in downtown Indianapolis.

Excitement was building just before 5 P.M. last Saturday afternoon at Monument Circle downtown Indianapolis. Not even the light rain with bitter cold temps could dampen the mood as fans were in line for a free concert from pop star Doja Cat. All of the sudden, something did dampen the excitement. A man with a backpack, no patience, and poor decision-making skills struck according to the Indy Star,

Police cleared a gathered crowd near Monument Circle for about 20 minutes after a man-made a bomb threat to attempt to get ahead in the entry line Saturday for a free outside concert featuring Doja Cat.

Indianapolis Metro Police told the Indy Star that the suspect told people that were in line near him that he had a bomb in his backpack. We're happy to report that there was no bomb in the man's backpack or anywhere on site. That was his attempt to skip the line as the gates were about to open at 5 P.M. for the Doja Cat show.

He did in fact skip the line and headed straight to jail as the IMPD continue to investigate the incident.

No one was injured during the bomb threat as crowds of people were downtown for both the Doja Cat concert and the college football championship playoff game that takes place Monday.