‘Bomb Cyclone’ Snowstorm and Arctic Blast Heading to Michigan

Michigan recently saw its first snowstorm of the year, but this next round of snow could put the first round to shame. Not only is more snow expected, but even colder temps will arrive right along with it. And odds are likely that Michigan will get slammed with snow this weekend.

'Bomb Cyclone' Snowstorm Heading to Michigan This Weekend

According to WoodTV, a 'Bomb Cyclone' snowstorm is heading towards Michigan and will arrive between Friday and Saturday. Winds will whip around at 20 mph, making blowing snow likely and creating blizzard-like conditions. Snow storms of this size could produce over a foot of snow, but the amount of snow Michigan will receive is more likely to be around 6 inches, according to the news outlet. This will create dangerous road conditions for Friday's evening commute.

An Arctic Blast of Cold Air Expected to Impact Michigan

Michigan had an unusually warmer start to the winter season, but an arctic blast of cold air this weekend will keep the Great Lakes state in a deep freeze for several weeks. We'll see temperatures drop below zero. Some areas in Michigan could see wind chills dip below -20 degrees. Highs will struggle to make it into the teens beginning Sunday.

School closures could be likely with the freezing temps and arctic air creating several rounds of lake effect snow. The snow is expected to come in short bursts and blowing and drifting snow will likely make for hazardous driving conditions.

