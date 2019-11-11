Bobby Hopewell Talks About His 12 Years As Mayor of Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo's longest running Mayor talks about his love for Kalamazoo on his final day in office.
Mayor Bobby Hopewell is that guy you see everywhere. If there's an event in Kalamazoo, there he is. It doesn't have to be an event. I've bumped into Bobby in restaurants, bars even on the street. To say he was a part of the fabric of Kalamazoo would be an understatement.
Mr. Hopewell was kind enough to drop in studio on his final day in office this morning.
Click the video below to hear the entire interview with Kalamazoo's most popular mayor ever, Bobby Hopewell.
Also, check out this MLive video of Bobby Hopewell introducing Mayor-elect David Anderson below.