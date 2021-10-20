Black Owl Cafe is Closing…Again

The downtown Kalamazoo coffee maker had since reopened after closing the cafe in 2020 but will be locking the doors once again.

Kalamazoo is known for the craft beer scene, but we've got an embarrassment of riches when it comes to local coffee joints too. Drive by the drive-thru at Biggby and Starbucks and hit one of the local shops like Water Street, Walnut & Park, Fourth Coast, Factory Coffee, Rose Gold, Five Lakes, Totally Brewed, or Black Owl.

Wait, scratch that last one.

Just like they did in 2020, Black Owl Cafe will be shutting the doors on the cafe at 414 Walbridge St to continue their work brewing coffee in the back of the building. Black Owl shared the news on Facebook:

We appreciate everyone that has stopped by this year and snagged a coffee to go, as well as those that enjoyed our outdoor seating. We need to focus our efforts on our growing coffee roasting business and the expansion to a new production facility. We will reopen Black Owl Cafe in the future- although we do not have a set date. -Black Owl Cafe via Facebook

The post concluded with a thank you " to everyone who stopped by and enjoyed the coffee & the space. Thank you also to our baristas that made the space so welcoming."

Kalamazoo Coffee Company hand-brews 16 blends at 414 Walbridge St. and while java lovers can still brew their favorites at home, the news was saddening to the coffee community. They promise once this is only an "extended break" and they will be back in person soon. In the meantime, you can choose from these locally roasted flavors if you want to support Kalamazoo Coffee Company:

Backpackers Blend

Columbian Peaberry

Columbian Supremo

Creme Brulee

Eye Opener Espresso

Filbert Hills Hazelnut

Ginger Snapped

Killer Beanzzz Papua New Guinea

Loretta Italian Roast

Maple Bacon

Mexican Chapas Bam-Bean-Oj

Moonlight Maple Walnut

Pumpkin Spice

Soul of the South Butter Pecan

Starry Night Sumatra

You've Guat Mail

Black Owl Cafe

