Never in my life would I have ever thought of combining these two things.

On Facebook, I came across a post from Saugatuck Brewing Co. Pub & Barrel Room advertising an upcoming event. The name of the event immediately caught my eye: Birds and Brews.

Clearly, I'm still new to Michigan because this is Saugatuck's 5th Annual Birds and Brews event. Saugatuck Brewing Co. has partnered with the wildlife sanctuary, Outdoor Discovery Center, to bring actual birds of prey to their patio. My favorite part? Apparently, they'll be "pairing" the birds and beers. In their post they said,

You’ll see and learn about 5 different Birds of Prey as we “pair” each bird’s personality with the characteristics of one of SBC’s beers.

The 5th Annual Birds and Brews is happening on Thursday, September 23rd from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at 2948 Blue Star Highway in Douglas (not to be confused with the taproom located in Kalamazoo). For those wanting to attend here are some things you should know:

Each round will feature a 5oz sample of a Saugatuck Brewing Co. beer including Bonfire Brown, Peanut Butter Porter, RADventure IPA and more

You'll receive a "welcome pint" of Oval Beach Blonde

100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Outdoor Discovery Center

The proceeds going to Outdoor Discovery Center will be used for education about the treatment of local water sources. Because, as Saugatuck perfectly phrases it, "Always remember, without clean water, we can’t make great beer."

Tickets are on sale now for $30 and are in limited supply. You can purchase your tickets here.

