Woman Claims She has Proof that Bigfoot has Returned to Ohio

Is it the return of Bigfoot to Mohican, Ohio? This witness thinks so.

Mohican Township, Ohio is near Mansfield, nearly smack dab in between Cleveland and Columbus. This is a heavily wooded area of North Central Ohio that has tons of wildlife and camping areas. Suzanne Ferencak is no stranger to Bigfoot as she claims to have spotted the mysterious creature cross the street in nearby Loudonville, Ohio back in 2013 according to the Mansfield News Journal,

Her description of the 7½-foot tall, hairy beast matches those commonly used to depict creatures known as Sasquatch, Yeti and Grassman. She calls it Bigfoot.

Get our free mobile app

It's been nearly 10 years since her last encounter with the furry creature. Then, out of the blue, she claims to have heard Bigfoot howling. You can listen to Ferencak's audio recording of what she claims to be Bigfoot in a USA Today article by clicking here.

Ferencak immediately sent the audio to an anonymous audio specialist who said there is a high potential that the sound is Bigfoot. We have no idea who the specialist is or what he basing his findings on.

One thing we know for sure, Suzanne Ferencak is no stranger to Bigfoot. The 2017 movie "The Back 80" is based on Ferencak's Bigfoot research. You can view the entire movie on youtube.

Suzanne and many other Bigfoot enthusiasts will gather in Perrysville, Ohio on the weekend of September 11th for Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend. If you are interested in attending click here for more info.

Do you believe that Bigfoot is real? Let us know your answers in the comments.

Fascinating Bigfoot Reports From Each Michigan County Whether or not you believe in Bigfoot, it's still really entertaining to read about all of the times people claim they have come into contact with the creature. Below we're going to go through Michigan county by county and detail the most interesting Bigfoot encounter that's been reported there.