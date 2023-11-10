What’s With All of the Bigfoot Sightings in Decatur, Michigan?

Why are there so many of these Bigfoot displays all over the outskirts of Decatur, Michigan?

While driving through Decatur, Michigan last week I thought I saw a Bigfoot throwing a "rock on" hand signal while holding an American flag on Decatur Road near the winding curves before Fifield Hill. I checked Google Street View to find that the Google car had just been there in August. The picture below confirms that I'm not crazy.

Bigfoot sighting in Decatur, Michigan Google Street View loading...

After that odd sighting, I decided to pay more careful attention to my surroundings during my drives from Kalamazoo to Niles each afternoon. I spotted two more Bigfoot displays along Decatur Road. I saw one of the Bigfoot displays at the bottom of Fifield Hill. Then another on someone else's property on the other side of Fifield Hill as seen below.

Bigfoot Sightings in Decatur, Michigan Dana Marshall loading...

Get our free mobile app

Then, a couple of miles toward Cassapolis on Decatur Road there's a random bear display.

Bear sighting in Decatur, Michigan Dana Marshall loading...

OK, Decatur people, what exactly is going on here? What's the fascination with Sasquatch? These 7-foot-tall Bigfoot displays are going for almost $200 on Amazon. How can you afford all of these Bigfoot standups in this economy...and why?

When Decatur isn't busy placing mythical creatures in random yards and fields, they are helping out the music programs at Decatur High School and other local schools. Click the button below to get more info on Help M.U.S.I.C. Program created by a local high school senior.

To some people in Michigan, Bigfoot is serious business. Check out some of these Michigan sasquatch sightings below.