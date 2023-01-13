Have You Spotted This Car in Kalamazoo Called the Big Red H*?

This is news to me but, apparently, there's a vehicle that has become somewhat infamous in the Kalamazoo area.

No, I'm not talking about the beloved Banana Car that you can read about below.

This car, or SUV rather, is well-known thanks to the eye-catching and crass stickers spread across its back door. I saw a post on Kalamazoo's Reddit, which I'll share below, that informed me of the existence of this vehicle. When I brought it up to a co-worker he said, "Oh, I actually have a photo of it."

Here it is. Be warned, the stickers on the back of the SUV will be offensive to some audiences:

Via/ Mark Frankhouse Via/ Mark Frankhouse loading...

Interesting choices. However, that's an older photo. The one shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit shows some...upgrades (if that's the right word) to the vehicle's decoration:

I'm shocked, SHOCKED I tell you, that I haven't spotted this driving around the Kalamazoo area. Seems like a hard car to miss. But, I'm not the only one. Some of the comments on the above Reddit thread include:

I saw this for the first time today and laughed so hard! - u/xanna12

How have I never seen this? I 100% need to see the driver! - u/svrgnctzn

Others...has a few things to add:

Used to pull in to drop her kids off at school.- u/lance4re

More like the big red petri dish - u/sheepish_conundrum

I have always assumed that when she says “this girl needs some white stuff” she means toothpaste. Please just agree with me - u/molchase

Sure, u/molchase. It's toothpaste. That's what they're talking about.

Look, I'm not one to scoff at adult humor when it's shared in the right setting. But, plastered on a car for all to see? This driver has no cares to give. So, if you're planning on spending the day driving around Kalamazoo with your little ones in the car, be prepared to suddenly shield their eyes if need be thanks to the Big Red Ho.

If you, too, have a headache after staring at the back of that truck, have no fear. There are plenty of spas in the SW Michigan area that should help you ease back into a sense of relaxation:

