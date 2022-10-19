If you missed it, a long-standing Kalamazoo business announced its closure earlier this month.

The business, Zoo City Cycle & Sport, has been operating in the Kalamazoo area for the past 15 years but, just a couple of weeks ago, made the announcement that they would be shutting their doors permanently:

You can read more about their closure here.

While the business owner, Rick Lee, said that this was not a time for sadness in his post, people who love to cycle may be wondering where to go for their next bicycle or other sporting needs.

Yes, you can still check out national brands like Dunham Sports or even Walmart for bicycles. But, if you're looking for a local vendor, we have a few options:

1. Kzoo Swift

Located on Westnedge Ave in Kalamazoo, Kzoo Swift sells new, used, vintage, and rebuilt bicycles. They also offer a repair service and even do trade-ins with your old bike. You can stop by their location to see their current stock or, browse their online selection on eBay. Find all of their contact information and more on their website.

2. Pedal

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Pedal has a couple of locations in Kalamazoo. One in downtown Kalamazoo and the other in Portage. Both locations offer bikes, bicycle parts, merchandise, and anything else you might need for your cycling adventures. They even do special events and group rides should you be looking for some company during your next bike outing. See their inventory and more on their website and look for special events on their Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

3. Mike's Team Active Bikes

This shop is actually in Battle Creek. They offer mountain bikes, kids' bikes, commuter bikes, and everything in between. Mike's Team Active Bikes also offers trade-ins and service on all bikes, no matter where you bought them. You can browse their inventory, see all services offered, and more on their website. Or, follow them on Facebook.

If you're looking for more information on the best places to bike around the Kalamazoo area, future projects that might make cycling safer for those commenting, and more, check out ModeShift Kalamazoo.

They recently spearheaded a temporary project that tested new bike lanes in downtown Kalamazoo. You may have seen the barriers while traveling through the area:

While that might have been temporary, the goal is to create ways for everyone to be able to commute safely by bicycle should they wish. If you have ideas or questions or just want to find a sense of community, you can check out the ModeShift Kalamazoo General Discussion Group here.

Get Pedaling and Try Some of Michigan's Best Mountain Bike Trails With well over 300 mountain bike trails in Michigan, here are some of the best and highest-ranked places to try.