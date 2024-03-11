BEWARE: These Ohio Cities Named Most Rat Infested In The Nation

Some Ohioans may view rats as adorable creatures and have them as pets in their homes. And another majority of Ohio residents look to keep them out of their homes. Three cities in Ohio are now at the top of a recent list of the most rat-infested cities in the country.

Ohio Cities Among Most Rat Infested In U.S.

While furry rodents like rats can look harmless and even cute to some, they're considered one of the most notorious household pests. They eat and contaminate food and cause damage to homes and structures. According to Orkin, some cities have more rodent issues than others. Orkin recently released their list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities. Making the list at #1 for the ninth year in a row, Chicago, Illinois. While Ohio avoided making the top spot, three cities landed on that Orkin list.

Rounding out the top 10 on Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities is Cleveland, Ohio. Also making the list at number 18 is Columbus, Ohio. And Cincinnati came in at number 31 as the most rat-infested city in Ohio. According to Orkin, the cities were ranked on new rodent services performed in these cities as well the efforts that residents and businesses of the top cities have taken to treat rodent issues. Orkin also says the best way to keep rats and other rodents away are to look for possible entry points in your home, by inspecting inside and outside your home. Other ways to keep rodents away include maintain your landscaping, decluttering, and store away food.

