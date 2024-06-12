When it's time to say goodbye to the workplace in Michigan, it's time to say 'hello' to living the best years of your life. And deciding where you want to spend those years in retirement is one of the most important decisions. Deciding to retire in Michigan is a great choice as the Great Lakes state was recently ranked one of the top 5 best states for retirement in the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Ranked Top 5 Best States For Retirement In The Nation

To move or not to move when you retire? That’s the big question for most in retirement in Michigan and the U.S. While some may want to stay close to family and friends, others may prioritize affordable housing, and some may want a change in weather. Insider Monkey recently ranked the 15 Best States For Retirement In The U.S. based on health, cost of living, and tax-friendliness. And the #1 state to retire in the U.S. may surprise you.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

While Michigan didn't land in the #1 spot to retire to, the state did land in the #5 spot. According to Insider Monkey:

Michigan boasts a cost of living 9.4% lower than the national average. Moreover, the tax-friendly state doesn’t tax Social Security benefits and provides deductions on other types of retirement income. Out of all the states, Michigan ranks 23rd in terms of healthcare. Many cities and towns within the state offer a good mix of cheap living, healthcare, and amenities.

Canva Canva loading...

While Florida may seem like the top spot for retirement in the U.S. due to its warmer climate, Florida only lands one spot above Michigan on the list at #4. The #1 spot for retirement in America is South Dakota because of the state's affordable cost of living, friendly communities, and adequate healthcare.

Read More: Popular Science: These MI Cities Are Best Places To Live In 2100

Michigan Residents Advised to NOT Travel to These 9 Places The United States Department of State regularly issues travel advisories for Americans to help keep them safe during their vacations. There are four levels of advisories : exercise normal precautions, exercise increased caution, reconsider travel and do not travel. These are nine of the 19 destinations under a Level 4: DO NOT TRAVEL advisory. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart