Michigan is home to thousands of restaurants that put their delicious, creative twists on classic sandwich favorites. And two popular spots in the Great Lakes state are on the list of places to taste the best sandwiches in America.

Two Michigan Spots Named America's Best Sandwich Shops

Lovefood ranked the most incredible sandwiches across the U.S., with Michigan being a top state for indulging in unique and diverse creations. And two Michigan spots are a must-try for unbeatable quality and flavor-packed sandwiches.

The first stop on America's best sandwiches list is Tony's I-75 Restaurant in Birch Run, with the BLT sandwich being ranked as the best. Lovefood says

If you love bacon, you’ll want to stop off at Tony’s I-75. This famous joint draws in crowds with its bacon-fueled menu, but it’s the BLT – complete with a whole pound of bacon per order – that diners return for, time and time again. The sammie is finished with crisp lettuce, tomato slices, and mayonnaise, and it's served on your choice of Italian, American, whole wheat, or rye bread.

You can also indulge in a basket of bacon on the side with any meal at Tony's.

One of Michigan's most popular delis also makes the list for its tasty Reubens, Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor:

The reputation of Ann Arbor deli Zingerman's precedes it, and its extensive sandwich menu features eight corned beef options alone. However, since it opened in 1982, it's been known for its classic Reuben – it's said that Zingerman's dishes out around 50,000 Reubens every year. Made on award-winning Jewish rye with Zingerman's corned beef, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, it's been a bestseller for decades.

Or try their delicious featured sandwich of the month.

Make the trip and try one of the best sandwiches in the U.S. at Tony's I-75 Restaurant and Zingerman's Deli.

