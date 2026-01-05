Whether you're looking for the perfect restaurant for a date night or a casual weeknight meal, Michigan is home to award-winning restaurants to find whatever meal you're craving. And according to USA Today, you'll find more than one spot to enjoy the best food and dining in America.

These Are Michigan's Best Restaurants According To USA Today

USA Today ranked the best restaurants by an extensive team of writers across the country. These restaurants are ones they return to again and again and ones they like to recommend to out-of-towners. 44 spots were chosen as must-visit restaurants, and two Michigan gems landed on the list.

Mabel Gray- Hazel Park

Enjoy an unforgettable meal with personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere at Mabel Gray. According to the Detroit Free Press:

There are tried-and-true classics, like steak frites, a 60-day dry-aged, bone-in American wagyu strip steak served with a hearty bowl of house-made fries decorated with pecorino and herbaceous clippings of fresh rosemary. And there are seasonal appearances, like a fall sweet corn tossed in umami miso butter, citrusy preserved lemon, and salty, crunchy bits of chicharrónes.

Tomato Brothers- Howell

Classic Italian food with a must-try menu item. According to the Livingston Daily:

People come for the classic Italian and Greek menu: the tasty pizza and meatballs, and the pasta portions as big as your head. But really, truly, they come for the breadsticks — an unintended family addition that's known across the country, and even by celebrity actor Dax Shepard.

Get a taste of some of America's best restaurants near you at Tomato Brothers and Mabel Gray.

