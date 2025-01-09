Michigan is home to incredible restaurants that offer menu items to satisfy any craving. But if you're looking for the best and most authentic Mexican cuisine in America, you'll find it here in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Now Named 'Best Mexican Restaurant' In The Nation

Whether you're a fan of traditional Mexican fare or looking to try something new and exciting, you'll find it at one hidden treasure in Michigan that is a must-visit.

El Asador Steakhouse in Detroit has been named one of the best Mexican restaurants in the U.S. LoveFood says El Asador takes a gourmet approach to traditional Mexican cuisine:

Made using regional produce, Luis Garza’s dishes are infused with the flavors and memories of his childhood, and everything is cooked fresh, from scratch. The result is nothing less than delicious, from mouth-watering seafood dishes to the legendary guacamole, made tableside. The décor is memorable too, particularly the detailed mural painted on an outside wall.

The restaurant offers all the classics, like tacos and quesadillas, but customers love the tasty twists that go beyond the usual choices. Customers give five-star ratings to the Filet Mignon with three chile butter sauce, Camarones en Salsa de Langosta (breaded shrimp stuffed with cheese and topped with a lobster cream sauce and Poblano peppers), and the Salmon Al Horno.

Check out one of the best Mexican restaurants in America right here in the Great Lakes state at El Asador.

