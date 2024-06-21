Donuts are a popular breakfast choice for kids and adults alike in Michigan but are a great treat any time of day. And while chain donut shops offer a few options, nothing compares to a warm, freshly glazed donut from a local shop. One place in Michigan is now named one of the best places to grab a dozen (or two) delicious donuts.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Spot Named One Of The Best Donut Shops In The Nation

Finance Buzz found the most popular and beloved donut shop in every state. And with high ratings on several food websites, it's no wonder that one spot in Michigan makes the list.

Get our free mobile app

Avon Donuts in Pontiac, Michigan is a highly-rated, family owned donut shop and now known as a one of the best in the U.S. According to Finance Buzz, their unique holiday flavors and fresh paczki choices are a fan favorite:

Avon Donuts’ unique holiday-based creations include mint-chocolate-chip-frosted chocolate donuts for St. Patrick’s Day, but the shop is best known for its Polish donuts, or pączki. These fluffy, cream-filled pastries come in all varieties, including (at Avon’s) strawberry, vanilla, and plain glazed flavors.

Other delicious options to choose from include apple fritter, maple bacon, fruity pebbles, peanut butter goodness, and glazed cherry. The family owned bakery has been serving up their delicious and fresh donuts for over 30 years. Each donut is made from scratch daily ensuring that customers get a a fresh and delicious treat every time they visit. Stop at Avon's in Pontiac, Michigan and indulge in some of the best donuts America has to offer.

Read More: 15 Things You NEED To Know If You're New To Michigan

The 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan If you're looking for a peaceful place to settle down and raise a family, you're looking for good schools, low crime rates, plentiful jobs, and a prosperous economy. These are not the cities you're looking for. Based on a ranking from RoadSnacks.net , here are the 10 Worst Places To Live In Michigan. For RoadSnack.com's methodology, see the link in the #1 entry. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow