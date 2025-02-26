Michigan offers thousands of restaurants whether you're looking to enjoy a casual night out or dine at an upscale spot. If you're looking for an unforgettable meal for two, one Michigan restaurant is now named the best in the state for a date night.

Michigan Spot Named The Best Date Night Restaurant In The State

Lovefood found the best restaurants in America serving tasty cuisine in a romantic atmosphere. One Michigan gem with cozy booths, beautiful food, and small plates to share is the perfect spot for date night.

Wright & Company in Detroit is the perfect place to cozy up and share their delicious small plates featuring elevated dishes in a beautiful setting with superb service. Lovefood says:

Wright & Company’s warm, relaxed decor, complete with exposed brick, chandeliers, and curved leather booths, makes it the perfect place to enjoy a deliciously languid evening over sharing plates like pork belly sliders and sweet potato gnocchi.

Start your meal by sharing an appetizer like house-made potato chips with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, tomato relish, and chives. Make a toast to the best date night with the Ponyo cocktail made with strawberry-infused vodka, Pampelmousee, pineapple, lemon, matcha, and Italian liqueur. The dinner menu includes mouthwatering choices and each visit to Wright & Company is a unique experience to try something deliciously different as the menu always changes.

Reserve a spot at the best date night restaurant in the Great Lakes state and one of the best in America, Wright & Company in Detroit.

