Indiana Eatery Now Among Best Chinese Restaurants In The Country

There are many great restaurants in the Hoosier State when looking for a night out or just a break from the kitchen. And if you find yourself craving Chinese food, you'll find one of the most highly-rated restaurants in Indiana and the U.S.

The Best Chinese Restaurant In Indiana

If you're going to eat at any restaurant, it might as well be the one that is voted best in the state. Love Food recently took out the guesswork of finding the best Chinese restaurant in every state in the U.S. Each restaurant was selected based on customer reviews, awards, and accolades. And taking the crown for the best Chinese food in Indiana is an Indianapolis favorite.

Imperial Palace in Indianapolis gets rave reviews from customers who not only enjoy their delicious food but their friendly service as well. Love Food says:

The menu at Imperial Palace, a firm favorite in Indy, is packed with Chinese and Chinese-American classics like garlic chicken, beef with broccoli, and orange shrimp. Should you want something different, however, you only have to ask – the staff are so friendly and accommodating, they might just whip up something especially for you. Customers say it’s a cut above.

Reviewers also raved about this hidden gem for its food being perfectly cooked, flavorful, unbeatable prices, and a unique atmosphere as well. Other fan favorites from the menu at Imperial Palace include Crab Rangoon and egg roll appetizers, Yum Yum chicken, Dry chili chicken and egg drop soup.

