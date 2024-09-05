There's no shortage of incredible restaurants to choose from in Michigan. Whether you prefer a chain or a local restaurant, you can find one that makes a delicious chicken sandwich. But if you're looking for the best chicken sandwich in Michigan, one spot was recently named the best in the state and the U.S.

Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Chicken Sandwich' In The State

Finance Buzz recently ranked the best chicken sandwich in every state. The best of the best across the country were picked based on online reviews and ratings. And one mouthwatering choice in the Mitten reigns supreme.

Detroit Wing Company in Eastpointe is a spot known for the 'best wings in Michigan' but is now getting national recognition for its beloved chicken sandwich. According to Finance Buzz:

While Detroit Wing Company may be known for its wings and stellar sauces, fans rave about the chicken sandwiches as well. You can try their signature honey butter hot chicken sandwich or opt for the classic crispy or plant-based option.

Eat the chicken sandwich at Detroit Wing Company now and order their crispy wings for later. Enjoy one of their tasty rubs or sauces like the Spicy Italian, Whisky BBQ, Asian Orange, Creole Parmesan, and more.

Make sure to add a side of DWC Poutine Fries or crispy fries with melted cheese and a choice of sauce and dip. Stop by Detroit Wing Company and grab the best chicken sandwich in the Great Lakes state.

