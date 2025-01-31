Michigan grocery stores offer several bagel options but nothing compares to a deliciously crisp, chewy, freshly made bagel from a local shop in the Great Lakes state. And you'll find one of America's best bagel shops here in Michigan.

Michigan Spot Now Named One Of The Best Bagel Shops In The Nation

Tasting Table ranked the best spots in the nation based on Google reviews to grab a tantalizingly good bagel. And one Michigan shop makes the list for its delicious twists on one of America's favorite breakfast staples.

Eastside Bagels in St.Clair Shores is ranked among the best in the U.S., with an average Google ranking of 4.7. Customers return for the made-from-scratch bagels with cream cheese, but it's not just the bagels that get rave reviews.

The menu has tons of fusion between classic sandwiches and bagels that include the Pizza bagel with cheese and pepperoni, the Bee Sting served with chicken tenders, bacon, dill pickle cream cheese, Mike's Hot Honey, or a classic sausage, cheese, and egg white sandwich.

Enjoy a variety of sweet treats at Eastside Bagel including freshly baked cookies and muffins. And sip on fresh squeezed orange juice, a tasty cappuccino, or hot chocolate.

While there are plenty of chain bagel options, none compare to the best bagels in Michigan and the nation at Eastside Bagels in St. Clair Shores.

