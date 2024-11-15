Michigan is home to restaurants that can satisfy just about any food craving. However, only a few gems still serve meals 24 hours a day. But whether you're hungry for brunch or a late-night snack, you'll find one of America's best 24-hour restaurants in the Great Lakes State.

Popular Michigan Diner Named Best 24-Hour Restaurant In The State

Tasting Table recently ranked the best 24-hour Restaurants in the nation. And utilizing Yelp reviews, they chose the best restaurants serving mouthwatering food to customers around the clock. And one Michigan spot earned the most positive reviews from happy customers who keep coming back.

According to Tasting Table, Fleetwood Diner makes the list for its atmosphere and signature menu items:

Natives of Ann Arbor, Michigan, especially students at the University of Michigan who have found themselves trapped in late-night schoolwork, have probably found themselves at the Fleetwood Diner at least once or twice. Its small, eccentric interior would be reason enough for us to pop in, and the diner's pretty decent online reviews seem to make this spot worth a visit. If you go, expect greasy spoon food that's well-priced for what you get.

Come for their signature breakfast dish, the hippie hash: hash browns tossed with grilled tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom, broccoli, and feta cheese. And stop by day or night at the best 24-hour restaurant in Michigan and the nation at Fleetwood Diner in Ann Arbor or Lansing.

