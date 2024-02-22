Love Them Or Hate Them, Pickle Festival Returns to Southwest Michigan

Save the date!

Not only is West Michigan home to the world's largest pickle factory, but we're also known for producing more pickles than any other state. Clearly, we're a big dill.

A crowd favorite festival here in Southwest Michigan is set to return for another year and we couldn't be more thrilled. Save the date, the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival is officially a go for 2024.

Berrien Springs Pickle Festival WNDU 16 News Now via YouTube loading...

About the Festival

Originally called the "Berrien Springs Christmas Pickle Festival" the annual event returned in 2021 after a 16-year hiatus. Now held over the 4th of July holiday weekend this year's festival will include plenty of dill-lightful family fun!

Festivals past have featured a wide selection of vendors, the Miss Pickle Pageant, Pickle 5K, Pickle Fling contest, and of course a pickleball tournament. Although details on the 2024 event are still sparse I'm sure we can expect more of the same this year. In fact, organizers are currently looking for vendors and volunteers.

2024 Events

Just go ahead and add the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival to you events calendar for this year-- you know you want to! While you're there you might as well pencil in any of the other notable food festivals throughout West Michigan and beyond including but not limited to:

Glizzy (hot dog) Fest, Feb 24 - Battle Creek, MI

- Battle Creek, MI Mesick Mushroom Festival, May 10-12 - Mesick, MI

- Mesick, MI National Asparagus Festival, June 8 - Hart, MI

- Hart, MI Traverse City Cherry Festival, June 29-July 6 - Traverse City, MI

