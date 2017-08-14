Beliebers Are Losing It Over Justin Bieber’s New Song ‘Friends’

Justin Bieber is releasing new music this week and Beliebers can't contain themselves.

On Monday (August 14) the “2U” super star revealed on Twitter this afternoon that his next single, “Friends,” would arrive at noon this Thursday (August 17).

In his statement, Bieber also provided some astonishing artwork for the BloodPop-assisted track, a gray scale illustration of two fowls pecking over a worm with the song’s title written out in blinding yellow text to emphasize the assertion, "New music. Thursday noon."

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Bieber’s cryptic teaser tweet the night before, which also raised the question: “Can we still be friends...”

Although we've yet to hear an official a snippet of the track, Beliebers have already acquired an unauthorized sneak peek of Bieber's forthcoming record. Needless to say, they were shook.

See their hilarious reactions, below.

If the preview is any indication of what's in store come Thursday, then the Biebs may have just secured yet another electro-pop bob under his belt.