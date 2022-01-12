For some of us, eventually owning and living in a beachfront property may be the dream. And this home for sale in Stevensville would certainly fit the bill.

Tucked away on the coast of Lake Michigan, this grand cottage sits at 4638 Lake Road in Stevensville. Listed at $1,390,000 (down $105,000, by the way), the home includes:

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

central air

private beach access

wood-burning fireplace

And much more. See the full listing on Zillow.

The home is listed by Daniel L DeVol at Keller Williams GR East and can be contacted at 616-575-1800.

With breathtaking views and gorgeous hardwood floors, let's take a look at this dream house sitting on Lake Michigan:

