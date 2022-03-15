Be Afraid! First Ever Horror Fest Coming to Michigan This Weekend

Some people love a good horror movie. There is nothing better than sitting on the edge of your seat -- with an elevated heart rate -- waiting for the next good scare to make you jump out of your seat.

Fans of those types of movies will have a chance to meet the stars of some of those films. The first ever Motor City Legacy horror convention will be this weekend at the Sheraton in Romulus, MI. The horror con will run Friday, March 18th through Sunday, March 20th.

There will be celebrities, as well as panels, many vendors, film screenings, and of course you are encouraged to dress as your favorite horror movie character. There will also be a kids costume party and a special makeup effects contest.

There will be a lot of celebrities from various horror films in attendance this weekend. They will be signing autographs and taking pictures with their fans.

Celebrities scheduled to appear include:

Amanda Bearse from Fright Night. She also played Marcie in "Married with Children"

from Fright Night. She also played Marcie in "Married with Children" John Dugan from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre"

from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" James Duval from "The Doom Generation", "Independence Day", "Donnie Darko" and "May"

from "The Doom Generation", "Independence Day", "Donnie Darko" and "May" Christine Elise from "Child's Play 2" and "Chucky". She also appeared in "Beverly Hills 90210"

from "Child's Play 2" and "Chucky". She also appeared in "Beverly Hills 90210" Special Makeup Artist Brian Hillard who did make for movies like "The Walking Dead", "Constatine", "Land of the Dead" and "The Haunting in Connecticut"

who did make for movies like "The Walking Dead", "Constatine", "Land of the Dead" and "The Haunting in Connecticut" Jason Lively from "Night of the Creeps". He was also in the movie "European Vacation"

from "Night of the Creeps". He was also in the movie "European Vacation" R.A. Mihailoff from "Leatherface, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III", "Pumpkinhead II, Blood Wings", "Hatchet II", and "Death House"

from "Leatherface, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III", "Pumpkinhead II, Blood Wings", "Hatchet II", and "Death House" Pancho Moler from "American Horror Story Freak Show", "31", "Candy Corn" and "3 From Hell"

from "American Horror Story Freak Show", "31", "Candy Corn" and "3 From Hell" William Ragsdale from "Fright Night", "Fright Night Part 2", "Herman's Head", and "Justifieid"

from "Fright Night", "Fright Night Part 2", "Herman's Head", and "Justifieid" Ken Sagoes from "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, Dream Warriors" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4, The Dream Master"

from "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, Dream Warriors" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street 4, The Dream Master" Suzanne Snyder & Grant Cramer both from "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" will be reuniting

There will also be a film festival during the event with locally made projects. There are over 90 entries submitted.

Admission is $70 for a Weekend Pass, $15 for a Kids Weekend Pass (Ages5-12), $30 for just Friday (4 pm to 9 pm), $35 for Saturday (11 am to 7 pm), and $25 for Sunday (11 am to 5 pm). Kids under 5 are free.

You can purchase tickets online here.

For more information, here is the official website.

The Sheraton in Romulus is located at 8000 Merriman Road.

