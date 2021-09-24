Battle Creek Unlimited Announces $2 Million Boost to McCamly Plaza Revitalization

The 2022 bipartisan state budget includes a $2 million allocation to Battle Creek Unlimted that will be used in the revitalization of McCamly Plaza Hotel.

Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) announced a $2 million state investment for the special use of revitalizing McCamly Plaza Hotel, which plans to reopen in 2022. The Michigan Legislature this week passed the 2022 state budget, which included a one-time $2 million allocation to BCU.

Funds will be used toward an ongoing $46 million renovation to convert the 239-room hotel into a Hilton DoubleTree. The property makeover will include a new restaurant, façade and entryway, refreshed lobby, conference rooms, gym and pool amenities, lounges, and other mixed-use spaces.

A flagship hotel is integral to the continued redevelopment in downtown Battle Creek,” said Joe Sobieralski, president and CEO of BCU. “This project will accelerate the economic growth already afoot. We are grateful for the support of Sen. Bizon and Rep. Hall and their recognition of this highly leveraged and transformative project in our community that wouldn’t be possible without contributions such as this and among many other community partners. This is just one critical piece of funding among many others.

The substantial investment in McCamly isn’t the only big investment in the city. The 2022 State of Michigan budget also includes $1 million to help repair Battle Creek’s City Hall façade, secured in part by State Rep. Jim Haadsma.

Plans for the new DoubleTree include a teaching-hotel component. BCU is planning to partner with universities, local educational institutions, and workforce partners to establish programs that introduce students and residents to the hospitality industry. The approach provides more career paths and opportunities for upward mobility within the Battle Creek community.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has the final authority on approval of the 2022 state budget, which has an October 1 deadline. She could approve the line-item or veto it.