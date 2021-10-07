New Snowplow Factory Will Bring 91 High Paying Jobs to Battle Creek

A company that builds snowplow and ice control equipment will build a brand new factory in Battle Creek which will bring 91 high-paying jobs to the area.

Viking-Cives (pronounced suh-VACE) is looking to invest about $25 million to build the factory at 1405 Shiga Drive, next to Bowers Aluminum. In a Wednesday release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced business expansions Wednesday that would create jobs in three Michigan cities, including Battle Creek

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved expansions for Cives Corporation, in Battle Creek along with companies in Livonia and Pontiac, that all together could create 226 high-paying jobs.

The Cives Corporation was expected to create 91 new jobs in Battle Creek. The subsidiary of Viking-Cives is a truck equipment company and a snow and ice control equipment manufacturer.

Viking-Cives plans to build a manufacturing shop, warehouse, and installation bay in Battle Creek. It plans to hire mechanical engineers, material handlers, machine operators, layout fitters, welders, painters, office positions, and other staff.

In a letter to the commission, Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) President and CEO Joe Sobieralski said they’ve been working on the deal for more than a year and the company chose Battle Creek over competing sites in Indiana and Ontario, as well as a site in Kalamazoo.

Viking-Cives goes back to 1952 and is an employee-owned company based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The facility in Battle Creek would be their first in Michigan.

Viking-Cives would purchase the two vacant parcels on Shiga Drive in the industrial park, totaling 40 acres.

The Battle Creek operation would consist of fabrication, cutting, installation, and warehousing, as well as 10,000 square feet for office and administration.

Sobieralski stated that the company expects to hire 91 employees in the first five years, with a potential to grow to 200, paying workers well over $20 per hour with full benefits. He said the company expects to utilize the Regional Manufacturing Technology Center (RMTC) at Kellogg Community College to help train new hires, when applicable and will work with Southwest Michigan Works on local workforce recruitment and development.

Job applications can be found at the Viking-Cives website, by clicking here. The company received over $755,000 performance-based grants from the Michigan Business Development Program. Battle Creek has also offered a 50% tax abatement in support of the project.

As a snowplow manufacturer, Viking-Cives will be a great compliment to Battle Creek's existing manufacturing base. This is an innovative company with a great track record. And as an employee-owned company, they will offer excellent opportunities for our local workforce," said Battle Creek Unlimited President and CEO Joe Sobieralski. "We are proud that they have selected Battle Creek as the site of the newest production facility.

The company has a video that shows the type of equipment they build for the state of Tennessee department of transportation.