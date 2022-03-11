Ada LeAnn will be competing against performers from each state in a show hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

Meet Ada LeAnn, a young woman from Battle Creek with an amazing singing voice and strong songwriting skills. Very soon, the entire nation will get a chance to see her showcase her abilities. LeAnn is set to appear on the debut of a new competition show on NBC called "American Song Contest".

The premise of the show is that each state, along with U.S. territories and Washington D.C., has representation making a total of 56 different competitors. LeAnn will be the artist representing the state of Michigan.

The show will include solo artists, duos, DJs, or bands representing each location and each will perform a new original song. There will be different styles and genres represented from across America.

The live competition will consist of three different rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Finale where one state or territory will emerge victoriously. Ada hopes that residents of her home state will support her on her journey to win the competition.

Ada was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, and attended Lakeview High School. She has performed at numerous area events and has received numerous accolades.

Accomplishments:

1st Place Winner at the 2018 Battle Creek Caroling at the Creek

3rd Place winner at the 2019 Louie's Trophy House Karaoke Competition

1st Place Winner at the 2019 Delton Idol Competition

1st Place Winner of the 2019 Battle Of the Bands

Week of October 12th "Young Love" Ranked #1 on the Indie Channel's Radio Cafe' Top 10 Count Down streamed on IHeart Radio and remained there for 18 weeks

ISC 2020 International Songwriting Competition Finalist

2021 Unsigned Only Music Competition 1st Place Winner - Teen Category

2021 Josie Award Nominee for "Young Adult Artist/Vocalist of the Year / Female"

America Song Contest premieres on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. with hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson on your local NBC station.

You can read more about Ada and follow her journey by clicking here. You can listen to her original song below and hear more of her work by going to her YouTube channel.