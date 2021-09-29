Battle Creek Police Department’s Newest Chiefs Sworn In

The Battle Creek Police Department's newest hires have been officially sworn in for their new roles. The Battle Creek Police Department has officially sworn in their newest deputy chiefs. Late Tuesday afternoon, the Battle Creek Police Department announced Deputy Chief Gilleylen and Deputy Chief Bagley had been officially sworn in for their new roles.

Bagley and Gilleylen step up after previous Deputy Chief Jim Grafton’s retirement at the end of August.

Deputy Chief Gilleylen

Gilleylen will serve as the Patrol Deputy Chief. He has served with the Battle Creek Police Department for 23 years and was promoted from patrol lieutenant.

Previously, Gilleylen worked as a patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, community services supervisor, K-9 supervisor, and bomb unit commander. He served on the School Safety Task Force and reinstituted the Police Explorer Program.

Gilleylen graduated from the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Police Academy, has an associate’s degree in applied science of law enforcement from Kellogg Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Sienna Heights University. He has completed Police Executive Research Forum, Staff and Command, and New Chief’s School at Michigan State University.

Deputy Chief Bagley

Bagley will serve as the Investigations Deputy Chief. He was a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department. He retired from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in 2018, after 25 years with that department.

He worked as a patrol officer, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team investigator, detective, Operations Division and KVET sergeant, Office of Professional Standards lieutenant/inspector, and OPS and Criminal Investigations Division captain.

Bagley also graduated from the KVCC Police Academy. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from KVCC and a bachelor’s degree in organization and resource management from Spring Arbor University. He completed Police Executive Training through the Grand Rapids Leadership Institute, Michigan State Police Supervision and Leadership, and MSP Internal Affairs Investigation courses.

The two latest hires have over 50 years of law enforcement experience combined.

