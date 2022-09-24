Three Teens Arrested In Murder Of Battle Creek Child

Battle Creek Police credit the community in the arrest of three teens in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy while in his home, during the early morning hours, Tuesday morning, September 20th. Kai Rowan Turner was shot once in the head, around 2:20 AM, when someone fired multiple shots into his home on Cliff Street. The Battle Creek community rose into action, submitting tips to investigators, with several arriving through Silent Observer. Detective Sgt. Chris Rabbitt says the suspects are all in their mid to late teens.

Evidence began to surface on Tuesday afternoon, when police found the black Audi Q7 they believed was used during the shooting, in the area of Wagner Drive. The car was stolen from West Columbia Avenue last Sunday, September 18th. As tips continued to surface, police executed multiple search warrants in the city on Thursday. Those searches resulted in police recovering guns, ammunition, and other property they suspect was used in the murder.

Get our free mobile app

One teen was arrested late Thursday in the Detroit area, and the other two were arrested in Battle Creek on Wednesday and Thursday. Rabbitt says open murder and firearms charges for all three suspects will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Investigators believe the intended targets were in a different apartment in the same house.