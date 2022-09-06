Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app.

I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:

I've seen countless videos of people using goats as their landscapers but, until today I did not know that we had one of these services locally in SW Michigan.

This is Fluffy Butt Farms, a Battle Creek area farm that, apparently, started as a hobby during the pandemic and has now blossomed into a full-blown business.

What Do They Offer?

According to their website, which you can see here, Fluffy Butt Farms offers:

Targeted grazing (with goats)

Meats like brats and pork fat when it's in stock

Fresh, home-roasted coffee

They also sell goats for those looking to expand their herd.

Do The Goats Actually...Work?

Absolutely, they do. And, they work pretty quickly.

Here's the thing. The goats aren't there to trim your grass. They're more suited for getting rid of annoying weeds and other invasive plants like Honeysuckle, Garlic Mustard, Buckthorn, and more.

As an example of their speed, Fluffy Butt Farms, also known as Goats on the Go - Kalamazoo, shared this before & after picture of a piece of land that was about 2 acres in size. The goats cleared it in about 2 weeks.

The goats even aim to reach the leaves on trees that are close to the ground:

This means they can accomplish jobs like this:

All without any big machinery or chemicals.

How Do I "Hire" the Goats?

It seems pretty simple. Once you have a piece of land in mind, just contact Fluffy Butt Farms, aka Goats on the Go - Kalamazoo. They'll be able to give you an estimate of the cost depending on the size of the land.

Once they arrive, Goats on the Go will set up a temporary electric fence around the designated area. They'll then release the goats who will get right to work! For example, here's another farmer out of New Mexico using his goats to tend to a nearby piece of property:

The goats seem so content.

You can find the contact information for Goats on the Go - Kalamazoo here.

I did a quick Google search to see if there were any other goat landscapers in our area. I found a few businesses in Michigan like Green Goat Lawncare, Billy Goat Lawncare, and Goat Lawn Care Service LLC. But, unfortunately, none of them seem to use actual goats.

As far as staying up to date on the happenings of SW Michigan's cutest landscapers, you can follow Goats on the Go - Kalamazoo on Facebook or, do the same for Fluffy Butt Farms.

