Battle Creek Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Middle of Road

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are seeking the suspects who robbed a delivery driver in Battle Creek.

Get our free mobile app

A Battle Creek pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Pennfield Township on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the area of Parkview Avenue near Viking Drive in the Pennfield Township portion of Battle Creek for an armed robbery.

Google Satellite

The victim was an employee making deliveries for a local pizza restaurant, and while stopped at the intersection, two subjects approached his vehicle, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. One of them opened the driver's side door, produced a handgun, and demanded money. The victim gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash but was thankfully not injured during the incident.

Both suspects were wearing dark-colored ski masks and the suspect that produced the handgun was described as an unidentified black male. There was no further description for the second suspect. The suspects were driving a dark in color Pontiac.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. All tips to Silent Observer can be anonymous.

Vintage Cereals of The Battle Creek Food Company