Battle Creek Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint in Middle of Road

Courtesy of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are seeking the suspects who robbed a delivery driver in Battle Creek.

A Battle Creek pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Pennfield Township on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded shortly before 8:00 p.m. to the area of Parkview Avenue near Viking Drive in the Pennfield Township portion of Battle Creek for an armed robbery.

Google Satellite

The victim was an employee making deliveries for a local pizza restaurant, and while stopped at the intersection, two subjects approached his vehicle, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. One of them opened the driver's side door, produced a handgun, and demanded money. The victim gave the suspects an undetermined amount of cash but was thankfully not injured during the incident.

Both suspects were wearing dark-colored ski masks and the suspect that produced the handgun was described as an unidentified black male. There was no further description for the second suspect. The suspects were driving a dark in color Pontiac.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. All tips to Silent Observer can be anonymous.

Filed Under: Battle Creek, calhoun county sheriff's office, Gun, Pennfield Township, robbery
Categories: Michigan, News
