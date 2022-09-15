Fleeing Motorist Fires Shots At Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies

A 39-year-old man was arrested, Tuesday evening, after fleeing Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies in a vehicle pursuit, and firing shots from his driver-side window during the chase.

The man had been involved in a police chase earlier in the day, in Branch County, after being reported as suicidal. At around 7:27 PM, the suspect's cell phone location pinged near the Village of Homer. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle on 25 ½ Mile Road near J Drive South in Albion Township. The suspect fled from the deputies, firing a handgun from his driver-side window several times.

The pursuit took place through Jackson, Ingham, and Eaton Counties before he hit spike strips near Eaton Rapids. He then fled his vehicle on foot, holding a handgun. The man finally surrendered in the rear of a private residence and was lodged in the Calhoun County Jail on several charges.