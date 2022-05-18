If you've been wanting to travel to the Caribbean but lack the funds (have you seen airline prices lately?) or the time to do it, that's okay. Because the Caribbean is coming to Battle Creek.

Back by popular demand, the Caribbean Festival is scheduled to return to the Battle Creek area on July 16th.

What You Can Expect:

As with any festival, especially one like this, you can expect to be immersed in everything Caribbean. That includes delicious dishes from both local and regional food vendors like Jerk Your Beef, South Side Grubz, VeggZ Cafe, and Caribbean Chill and Grill just to name a few.

Along with that, crafts and lots of live music! See the group lineup below:

Do I Need Tickets to Attend?

Yes, tickets will be required for this event. They're on sale now and are incredibly affordable. Advanced tickets are only $4 with day-of tickets selling for a mere $5. You can purchase tickets at the door but, according to their Facebook page, they'll be taking cash only the day of. Kids 5 and under can attend for free.

Ticket purchases are limited to 20 per order. If you're interested in attending this event, you can buy your tickets at kelloggarena.com.

The Caribbean Festival will be taking place on Saturday, July 16th at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek from 5:00 pm to 10:30 pm. For all updates, follow the Caribbean Festival's Facebook page.

